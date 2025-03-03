Strabane family raise much-needed funds for the charity Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund

48 miles (and then some) run, 102,218 steps taken, approx 7295 calories burned, and about 5 hours of sleep.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well there we have it folks, I am fed, watered and was able to briefly rest without the panic of another run.

What a day we had. The stage was set at Moorlough, with the sun beaming, the ducks quacking and the potholes filled with water. I don't think I have ever seen Moorlough so busy in all my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firstly, a massive thank you to everyone who contributed throughout the last few weeks and this weekend, whether it be a message, a share, or a donation - every bit of it provided motivation to get to the end.

Ciaran and his supporters on the last lap of Moorlough

Secondly, to all who joined me on the runs throughout the weekend. Your company provided a well needed mental push and made things eternally easier. The numbers that showed up was absolutely unbelievable - there are too many to name personally, but you know who you are.

Thirdly, to all who showed up to the final run today at moorlough - it was truly a family event with waines getting active and all of us gathering for a good reason.Finally, to my family and friends who made it possible for me to actually complete this.

The first shoutout to Brian Conway for planting this seed months ago, otherwise none of it would have happened. And most importantly, the woman behind the camera, my Fianceé Erin Griffin, doing all my cooking, washing and kicking me out the door when motivation dwinded. I am indebted to everyone above and I will not forget it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, despite all of this, in the end, it was never actually about the running. The running was only a personal platform to allow us all to remember a great woman. It was all to remember Anne - we should all aim to provide as much kindness to world as she did, because it is definitely missed.

Ciaran Lighting the Way for research into kidney disease

For those unaware, all funds raised will be going towards Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund. They are the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to funding research into the causes, prevention and possible cures for Kidney Disease. It is not a quick fix, but we are doing this to try and provide hope for future generations.

"The one who plants trees, knowing that they will never sit in their shade, has at least started to understand the meaning of life"

I am sure some further photos/videos will follow in the coming days.https://www.justgiving.com/page/for-anne-2025...