Team programme at NWRC changed my life, says Aisling Doherty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 17-year-old who just completed the 12-week Team Programme at North West Regional College (NWRC) has revealed how the course dramatically changed her life for the better.

Aisling Doherty from St Johnston was dealing with mental health issues and barely left her bedroom before finding The Prince’s Trust programme at NWRC.

The course which is run at the college’s Strand Road campus boosts the employability skills of young people aged between 16 and 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week the latest cohort of young people completed the project, and Aisling and her fellow students were recognised in a special presentation ceremony for the commitment and dedication they have put into the last three months.

Aisling Doherty

And Aisling, who previously struggled to leave her bedroom and barely communicated with her family and friends was the MC for the event.

She said: “This was a brilliant programme. Before Team, I was a mess. I had stopped going to school, I wasn’t looking after myself. I had previously suffered bullying and harassment and I shut myself away from everyone, even my family.

“I was suffering terrible with my mental health, I was isolated and I couldn’t sleep for days. I was doing nothing with my life. I have physical disabilities which hinder me do certain function of daily life. such as dyspraxia DCD.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aisling says her life has changed so much in the past three months.

She added: “I am so much more confident, I have built friendships, practiced my team work and just been able to be myself. I’ve come out of my shell and now I am looking towards the future.

“I’m taking care of myself and I’ve lost three stone since Christmas. I’ve managed to get into the course I wanted to do at NWRC and I hope to train to become a graphic designer. I’m moving forward and that’s great.

“I would recommend this course to anyone looking to make a change to their life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to say that Sean Curran and Rachel Kelly who run this course are just brilliant. That have given me so much confidence and allowed me to be the MC at the presentation. I just can never thank them enough for the help they have given me.”

At the Team programme you can uncover new skills, gain work experience and improve your local community, all with a group of people just like you.

On this course you will improve your communication and teamwork skills, gain employability skills and confidence, take part in community impact project and achieve up to a Level 2 qualification.