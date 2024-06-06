Ten things to do in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are ten exciting things to do 10 – 16 June.

1. YES Festival, Derry~Londonderry, County Londonderry, 13 - 16 June. The all-women, free, Yes Festival is a novel take on the “return of Ulysses”. It’s the homecoming and culmination of the three-year international Ulysses European Odyssey programme and features a host of public activities over four days in Derry~Londonderry and Donegal, including theatre, dance, visual arts, film, writing, photography, textiles, circus, music, rap and song. In a special finale, Imelda May discusses her songwriting and debut poetry collection, A Lick and A Promise, and performs an acoustic set of some of her favourite songs.

2. Wildflower Crown Making at Carrick-a-Rede, Ballintoy, County Antrim, 15 June. Let your creativity run wild and join Nature Engagement Officer, Dr. Cliff Henry on Carrick-a-Rede's first ever Wildflower Crown Making Workshop. Suitable for all ages, this is the perfect opportunity to get creative, learn a new skill and connect with nature. You will also learn about the vital conservational work that goes into maintaining the wildflower meadows at Carrick-a-Rede. The workshop will run from 2pm - 4pm. Meet Dr. Cliff at the White Stones area, located beside the Ticket Hut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

3. Some Distant Shore at Titanic Belfast, Belfast, 15 - 16 June. During this 2.5 hour performance, guests will be transported on a physical and emotional journey, whilst getting to experience three of Titanic Belfast's most architecturally inspiring and immersive themed spaces – The Grand Atrium, The Ship of Dreams (normally exclusive to the Titanic Experience) and The Bridge on the top floor. Performed by Northern Ireland chamber choir Cappella Caeciliana under the musical direction of Matthew Quinn, this beautiful performance draws upon music and poetry from Celtic, Scandinavian and American folk traditions as well as from traditional choral repertoires.

Some Distant Shore at Titanic Belfast, County Antrim

4. Belfast Tattoo Convention, Belfast, 15 - 16 June. The best tattoo artists from around the world and the top talent from Northern Ireland will be showcasing their work over the weekend at the famous Europa Hotel, Belfast. While there, you can shop for merch, artwork, clothing and jewelry as well as food and drink from both local and international sellers. There will also be various entertainment including live bands, comedy and other fun acts.

5. Armagh City Summer Walking Tours, Armagh, County Armagh, 13 June - 8 September. Unearth hidden gems with Armagh Guided Walking Tours. Take part in a walking tour of the city centre or a guided tour of the Archbishop's Palace. Armagh is an ancient compact city soaked in myths, legends, history and heritage. It is located in the heart of Ulster and well known for being the ecclesiastical capital of the island of Ireland. The Archbishop's Palace Tour takes place on specific dates each month during June - September, check the website for more information.

6. Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh, County Tyrone. Journey back in time at the Ulster American Folk Park, from Ulster to America. Wander the well-trodden pathways and traditional farmhouses, learning what life was like in rural Ulster. Step on-board the full-scale emigrant ship, experience what the cramped quarters were like on the dangerous journey to America, and find out how Ulster people’s emigration had a lasting impact through North America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Father's Day at Castle Ward, Strangford, County Down, 16 June. Celebrate this Father's Day in style at Castle Ward. Brace yourself for high-speed adrenaline-fueled aerobatics as falconry displays from Hawk Walks NI will run from 12pm - 4pm on 16 June, and high-end electric supercars will be on display from Charles Hurst Motors from 10am – 5pm on 15 June, displaying the pinnacle of modern automotive innovation.

Armagh City Summer Walking Tours, County Armagh

8. Wildflower Identification Workshop, Holywood, County Down, 15 June. Are you a complete newbie when it comes to wildflower identification? If so, this workshop is for you. Learn a simple but highly effective method of identifying wildflowers on Saturday, 15 June at the Ulster Folk Museum.

9. Father's Day Canoe Bushcraft, Killinchy, County Down, 16 June. Learn the basics of canoeing before undertaking a journey to a remote island to practice some survival skills. Strangford Lough Activity Centre will provide you with all the necessary equipment before undertaking a journey by canoe to a remote forested island on Strangford Lough. On arrival you will trek through the forest to a clearing where you will learn different fire lighting techniques, how to build shelters (natural and man-made). Enjoy some hot chocolate and s'mores over the fire before paddling back to base.

10. Lunchtime Recitals with Jonathan Beatty at Castle Coole, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, 15 - 16 June. These one-hour events are the perfect way to spend lunchtime, in the beautiful surroundings of Castle Coole. Jonathan will be joined by his fantastic students to bring you three recitals in the Grand Hall.