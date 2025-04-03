The Chocolate Manor featured in New Good Food Ireland® Platform

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chocolate Manor in Derry/Londonderry are amongst the first food and tourism businesses in Ireland to be featured in a new booking platform for domestic and international visitors.

Simplifying the booking process for a wide range of unique and truly authentic Irish food and drink experiences, the ‘Good Food Ireland® Experiences’ platform was launched to an audience of food, farming, tourism and hospitality professionals at the Good Food Ireland® Conference 2025.

The Chocolate Manor, renowned for its luxurious hand-crafted chocolates, is offering a selection of authentic and indulgent experiences on the platform, with even more local food and drink experiences to be added in the coming months. Their offerings include the ‘Private Chocolate Making Experience’, the ‘Family Chocolate Making Experience’, and the ‘Truffle Shuffle’ - all perfect for chocolate lovers seeking a truly delightful experience.

Renowned for promoting trusted food and drink experiences across the island of Ireland, Good Food Ireland® promotes sustainable tourism, farming practices and supports local communities. The experiences encourage people to explore authentic tastes and deep-rooted traditions across Ireland, helping to preserve traditional food and drink production methods.

Photo Caption: Pictured launching ‘Good Food Ireland® Experiences’ is Darina Allen, the pioneer of the slow food movement in Ireland and owner of Ballymaloe Cookery School; Margaret Jeffares, CEO of Good Food Ireland® and Dr Howard Hastings OBE, former chairman of the Northern Ireland Tourist Board and Chairman of Hastings Hotels.

“For over 20 years, I have been working with tour operators, creating unique experiences for visitors to Ireland. Meeting passionate producers, tasting handcrafted foods and exploring Ireland’s food culture has delivered an unforgettable culinary journey for thousands of visitors to our shores.

“I’m delighted to feature such a unique Derry/Londonderry food business on our platform, which are ideal for both international visitors and those looking for something different to experience when holidaying at home. Our platform will deliver more tourism to Derry/Londonderry, and ensure people from across Ireland, and visitors from across the world, will get to experience the world-class food and drink that’s crafted in County Derry/Londonderry,” adds Margaret Jeffares, Founder and CEO of Good Food Ireland®

Officially launched at the Good Food Ireland® cross-sector conference by Martin Heydon, T.D. Minister for Agriculture, Food, Fisheries and the Marine; Darina Allen, the pioneer of the slow food movement in Ireland and owner of Ballymaloe Cookery School and Dr Howard Hastings OBE, former chairman of the Northern Ireland Tourist Board and Chairman of Hastings Hotels, Good Food Ireland® Experiences is the only Irish booking platform for food and drink experiences that spans the Island.

The Good Food Ireland® cross-sector conference focused on the vital role of Ireland’s agri-food and tourism sectors in ensuring long-term economic and social stability across the island of Ireland, with the event sponsored by AIB, BIM – Ireland’s Seafood Development Agency and Bord Bia, and supporting partners, FBD Insurance and Tourism Ireland.

The Good Food Ireland® Experiences platform is now live, already hosting over 60 incredible experiences that are available to book directly. For food and tourism businesses who are interested in being featured on Good Food Ireland® Experiences, please contact [email protected] or call 053 9158693.

For more details, visit www.goodfoodireland.ie/experiences