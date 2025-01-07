Ulster Unionist peer wins ministerial pledge over use of e-scooters in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ulster Unionist peer Lord Rogan has secured a commitment from a UK Government Minister that there will be no change to the legal status of e-scooters in Northern Ireland without consultation with the PSNI.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking during oral questions in the House of Lords earlier today, Lord Rogan said: “Despite rental e-scooters being legal for use in public places in some English cities, they remain illegal on the roads and footpaths of Northern Ireland.

“However, they do sometimes appear which prompted the Police Service for Northern Ireland to take to social media before Christmas to warn that any e-scooters gifted in the Province could only be used on private land.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He asked Transport Minister Lord Hendy: “Using your good offices, can you offer an assurance that any possible change to the legal status of e-scooters in Northern Ireland will not happen without full and proper consultation with the PSNI?”

Lord Rogan

Responding, Lord Hendy said he was “certainly willing to commit to a consultation with all the enforcement authorities".

He continued: “It is very important, when we are able to do something about this, that the law is framed in a way that is possible to be enforced both in Northern Ireland and elsewhere.”

Speaking afterwards, Lord Rogan – who has raised concerns several times in Parliament over the dangers posed by e-scooters on footpaths and public roads - welcomed the Minister’s assurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “E-scooters have become a common sight in public areas in England where they are undergoing trials in designated areas. Sadly, many have been involved in accidents resulting in serious injuries and even deaths.

“I commend the PSNI on its pre-Christmas campaign. It is vital for public safety that their views and experiences of the illegal use of e-scooters in the Province are taken fully onboard if any legislative changes are being considered.”