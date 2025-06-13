Watch: The Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2025

Watch the full Derry Journal People of the Year Awards, hosted by Derry man Mickey Doherty.

Welcome to this year’s Derry Journal BetMcLean People of the Year Awards. We at the Derry Journal, the longest running regional publication in Ireland, founded in 1772 and serving Derry and the NW through thick and thin since, are honoured to be involved in these awards in conjunction with our award sponsors, and to continue to celebrate those in our community whose incredible achievements and actions so often go unacknowledged.

The awards recognise the contribution, commitment and achievements of a wide range of people across the area, shining a light on those individuals and organisations who go above and beyond.

All those who have reached the finals have made this city and region an area to be very proud of. And we should all be proud of them for doing so. In our eyes, you are all winners.