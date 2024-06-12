Winning week for local florist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry-based Floral designer John Paul has gained two prestigious national accolades this week winning Best Independent Florist and being named a Face of Floristry.

As part of the inaugural National Florist Day celebrations last weekend, local florist John Paul Deehan of John Paul Florist, Great James Street was named as one of the 2024 Faces of Floristry.

The awards, which were by nomination only, saw winners selected by a panel of expert judges who not only considered the reason for the nomination but went on to investigate each nominee in depth before making their final selection.

John Paul was nominated not just for his successful business but for his dedication to using his floristry skills to help the local community. Helping to run the local Floral Art Society, supporting local charities and organisations with his demonstrations and the support given to the many church flower festival held over the years.

John Paul alongside his Floral installation for the St Columba Heritage Centre, with Darinagh Boyle

Organised by industry publication Florist Trade Magazine together with The Good Florist Guide, the 100 Faces of Floristry element of National Florist Day was a way of recognising all the talent that makes up the wonderful world of flowers, floristry and the people who make this multi-billion-pound industry tick.

John Paul got a second win last week when LUXlife Magazine unveiled the UK winners of the 2024 Global Wedding Awards; including John Paul Florist as Best Independent Florist.

The prestigious eighth annual Global Wedding Awards shone a light once again on the top service providers making the Wedding industry what it is today. LUXlife bring all of the various wedding sectors together under the umbrella of the Global Wedding Awards 2024.

Their experienced research and judging team utilised all publicly available sources to determine those most deserving of recognition in this years’ awards.

John Paul at one of his Flower Demonstrations

While they start with external nominations, the awards don’t operate as a popularity contest; only those who have demonstrated exceptional customer service, business growth, and innovation in their field in the eyes of the judges go on to be successful winners.

Awards coordinator Melissa Bramall said on the achievements of the winners: “No matter what their clients are looking for, each of our winners is dedicated to elevating every wedding day and enriching every relationship. I truly look forward to seeing what our awardees do for the years ahead, and I’m sure their success will continue to flourish.”