Daniel and Majella O’Donnell to officially open 55th Clonmany Agricultural show
The show, now in its 55th year, has expanded and become more popular year on year, leading to a two-day event running this year over Tuesday, August 6 and Wednesday, August 7 in the Pollan Green in Ballyliffin.
The official opening takes place from 10.30am on Tuesday, by the popular couple, who are sure to be a big attraction and events continue throughout the day.
These include livestock exhibitions of cattle, sheep, horse and ponies, adult home industries and poultry exhibitions, the Northwest Open Ewe and Ewe Lamb Shearing and Wool Handling Championships (also on Wednesday), and a farm, food and nature environmental programme with leading experts.
There will also be fashion and make up shows with McElhinneys of Ballybofey, homes exhibitions, cookery demonstrations with celebrity chefs, and live music on stage with jiving competitions and classes.
New for 2024 is the ‘Pooches at Pollan’ pet and dog shows. Also on Tuesday, there will be All Ireland sheaf throwing, and open sheepdog trials, as well as Irish Motocross Stunt bike demonstrations and performances, Irish Heart Foundation free healthcheck and children’s amusements,
Events for Wednesday, August 7 include Rare Breeds exhibitions and judging, the children and young adult home industries competitions, more fashion and make up shows, cookery demonstrations, home exhibitions and live music. There will also be horse and pony jumping, tug-o-war, horseshoe throwing and the grand prize draw and show finale, with the new tractor/jeep winner announced.
See Clonmany Agricultural Show on Facebook for more.
