The exhibition brings together items collected by dozens of men and women who attended eight evening sessions organised by the Carn Men’s Shed during the long winter months aimed at keeping the local tradition of ‘storytelling’ alive and combating social isolation in the rural community.

Funded by the Development Fund Initiative (DFI) at Donegal County Council and supported by local councillors Johnny McGuinness, Martin McDermott and Albert Doherty, several of the ‘farming storytelling’ sessions were facilitated by leading Irish genealogist Jennifer Doherty from Clonmany who was excited to be a part of the innovative new project.

"I was delighted to have been asked to help facilitate this wonderful project which saw those with a background in rural Inishowen share their reminiscences with the group” she said.

Carndonagh Fair Day

“Having given several talks on a wide variety of subjects over the weeks, including how to use Irish land records to trace our ancestors, the history of farming in Inishowen from medieval times, and how farming has changed over the years, these acted as a prompt to encourage storytelling.

“Photographs, books, maps, videos and other resources were also used as visual aids to the experience. We have all shared our personal stories of growing up in Inishowen and I have been thrilled to have deepened my knowledge of the local farming community."

Deborah Shiels, Project Co-ordinator at Carn Men’s Shed, says the interest from the rural community in the storytelling nights was ‘amazing’ and that the collection of items on display in the upcoming exhibition will provide fascinating insights for anyone interested in the history of farming and rural heritage of Inishowen.

“The interest from the local community in our new project was amazing!” she said.

Farming in Malin Head many years ago.

“Each night was very different - with sessions where the participants shared their stories in groups, nights where Jennifer spoke of topics chosen by participants, we had butter-making classes where the participants made their own butter to take home and listened to first-hand accounts of people who had been hired out at trading fairs.

“It certainly was one of the most interesting and rewarding projects I have ever had the pleasure of being part of. I am now very excited to share our findings with the wider community on Friday evening.

“Indeed, one of the main highlights for me was being able to source a handwritten letter by my great aunt, something very personal, and we will be letting others know how they too can source such information.

“It was also really important to keep our rich tradition of storytelling alive – which has not only helped create lifelong friendships in the past but can also provide a wonderful space for sharing stories, companionship and better health & wellbeing today.

Those who took part in the evening sessions organised by the Carn Men’s Shed.

“Our exhibition night will importantly give the wider community a chance to see what our project involved, photos & visual displays of the information gathered on Powerpoint and of course tea and refreshments!

“We would therefore love to see as many people as possible attend our exhibition night (men, women & children) which I have no doubts will provide them with a great opportunity to learn more about our history of farming and fascinating rural heritage in Inishowen.”