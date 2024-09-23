Northwest Vets, located in Burt, has been founded by experienced veterinary practice manager Maria Barron and veterinary surgeon Niall McSharry, both of whom are former long-term colleagues at Whitehouse Veterinary Clinic in Derry and hail from farming families.

With almost 30 years’ experience in local veterinary practice management, Burnfoot native Maria is well known in the north west’s livestock and equine circles. Niall, from Sligo, has become a familiar face on local farms in recent years and is highly regarded for his dedication to livestock and equine care.

Joining the team after almost 10 years at Whitehouse Veterinary Clinic is Armagh native Michael Doherty, a highly experienced mixed veterinary practitioner who brings a sterling track record in caring for livestock and horses as well as smaller animals.

The official opening took place on Saturday. Pictures by George Sweeney.

Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, speaking at the official opening and open day of Northwest Vets at Moness, Burt, on Saturday afternoon. Included on the photograph is Maria Barron, practice manager. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the attendance at the official opening and open day of Northwest Vets at Moness, Burt on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the attendance at the official opening and open day of Northwest Vets at Moness, Burt on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney