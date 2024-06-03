Nazareth House PS School Council pictured with the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council when they visited the Guildhall recently. Included is Principal Mrs. Roisin Blackery and Mrs Emma Courtney.Nazareth House PS School Council pictured with the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council when they visited the Guildhall recently. Included is Principal Mrs. Roisin Blackery and Mrs Emma Courtney.
10 brilliant pictures of pupils from Nazareth House primary school grilling the Mayor of Derry and Strabane Patricia Logue

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 16:39 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 16:39 BST
The Mayor of Derry and Strabane recently received members of the Nazareth House Primary School Student Council in the mayor’s parlour in the Guildhall.

The pupils asked the Mayor a range of questions about how the Council works and what her role entails. They then enjoyed some refreshments in the Mayor’s Parlour before getting a tour of the Guildhall.

Nazareth House PS School Council pictured in the Mayor's Parlour during a Q&A with the Mayor Patricia Logue. Included on left is Mrs. Roisin Blackery, Principal.

Nazareth House PS School Council enjoy a meeting with Mayor Patricia Logue in The Mayor's Parlour.

Nazareth House Primary School pupil Evie pictured meeting the Mayor Patricia Logue in the Mayor's Parlour, Guildhall.

Nazareth House PS School Council on a tour of the Guildhall with Chris Walker.

