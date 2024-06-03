The pupils asked the Mayor a range of questions about how the Council works and what her role entails. They then enjoyed some refreshments in the Mayor’s Parlour before getting a tour of the Guildhall.
1. Nazareth House PS School Council pictured in the Mayor's Parlour during a Q&A with the Mayor Patricia Logue. Included on left is Mrs. Roisin Blackery, Principal.
2. Nazareth House PS School Council enjoy a meeting with Mayor Patricia Logue in The Mayor's Parlour.
3. Nazareth House Primary School pupil Evie pictured meeting the Mayor Patricia Logue in the Mayor's Parlour, Guildhall.
4. Nazareth House PS School Council on a tour of the Guildhall with Chris Walker.
