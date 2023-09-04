News you can trust since 1772
WELCOME TO ST. MARY'S. . . .New starts at St. Mary's on Friday morning being welcomed by Ms. Carol Concannon and Ms. Tracy McAlister. Front from left, Molly Morrison, Ava-Marie Gallagher, Scarlett Rose Lynch-Coyle and Faith Kivlehan.WELCOME TO ST. MARY'S. . . .New starts at St. Mary's on Friday morning being welcomed by Ms. Carol Concannon and Ms. Tracy McAlister. Front from left, Molly Morrison, Ava-Marie Gallagher, Scarlett Rose Lynch-Coyle and Faith Kivlehan.
10 photographs of Year 8 pupils starting their secondary level education at St. Mary’s College

There were smiles at St. Mary’s College on Friday as the latest intake of Year 8s enrolled at the school’s Northland Road campus.
By Staff Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST

Here is a selection of photographs of some of the new students who began their secondary level education last week.

Ms. Roisin Rice, Vice Principal and members of staff pictured with some of the new Year 8 students on Friday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mr. Brendan McGinn, Principal, St. Mary's College and members of staff pictured on Friday morning with some of the new Year 8s who attended the school on their first day. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

NEW START. . . . First two arrivals at St. Mary's College on Friday morning former St. Eugene's PS pupil Scarlett Rose Lynch-Coyle and St. Brigid's PS pupil Ava-Marie Gallagher become instant friends. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

St. Mary's College Principal, Mr. Brendan McGinn pictured with some of the students who started at the school on Friday morning last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

