10 Pictures of the Crana College Buncrana Prizegiving Ceremony

Students at Crana College secondary school in Buncrana, Donegal were awarded various merits at the school’s annual prizegiving recently.
Awards included ‘Best in Subjects,’ the John Farren Perpetual Memorial Cup for Resilience, Sports Awards and many more.
1. INJF-23-11-22 der - crana college prize giving 96 NIR UPLOAD.JPG
Isaac Quigley, recipient of the John Farren Perpetual Memorial Cup for Resilience, pictured at the annual Crana College Prize Giving on Friday afternoon last with Ms Clare Bradley (BOM), on the left, Mr Kevin Cooley principal and Ms Sinead Anderson deputy principal. Photo: George Sweeney DER2246GS - 96
Photo: George Sweeney
2. INJF-23-11-22 der - crana college prize giving 95 NIR UPLOAD.JPG
Michael McElroy, recipient of the Danny McConnellogue Award for Contribution to the Irish Language, pictured at the annual Crana College Prize Giving on Friday afternoon last with Ms Clare Bradley (BOM), on the left, Mr Kevin Cooley principal and Ms Sinead Anderson deputy principal. Photo: George Sweeney DER2246GS - 95
Photo: George Sweeney
3. INJF-23-11-22 der - crana college prize giving 94 NIR UPLOAD.JPG
Crana College Student Council members Méabh McConalogue, Agneta Pavilone, Róisín Doyle and Conor McShane pictured at the annual Prize Giving on Friday afternoon last with Ms Clare Bradley (BOM), and Mr Kevin Cooley principal. Photo: George Sweeney DER2246GS - 94
Photo: George Sweeney
4. INJF-23-11-22 der - crana college prize giving 93 NIR UPLOAD.JPG
First Year Academic Scholarship recipient Gareth McElroy and First Year Sports Scholarship recipient Michael Gillespie pictured at the annual Crana College Prize Giving on Friday afternoon last with Ms Clare Bradley (BOM), on the left, Ms Sinead Anderson, deputy principal and Mr Kevin Cooley principal. Photo: George Sweeney DER2246GS - 93
Photo: George Sweeney