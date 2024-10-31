Have a look and see if you recognise anyone.
Photos: Derry Journal Archive.
Front, from left, are Karen McCrea, Charlene Devine, Mary Duffy, Rachael McCool and Marie McLoone. Back, from left, are Conor Bowman, Kevin Kyle, James Gill, Ryan McMenamin and Diarmuid Semple. (1611C05) : Students and their guests pictured at the St Columb's College formal back in November 2004. Photo: Derry Journal
Front, from left, are Naomi Jordan, Lisa Gallagher, Emma Masterton, Rachel Crawley, Orla Ferry and Susanna Clarke. Back, from left, are Emmett Kelly, Michael Deery, Emmett Timoney, Gareth Greer, Sean Coyle and Jonathan Daly. (1611C11) : Students and their guests pictured at the St Columb's College formal back in November 2004. Photo: Derry Journal
Front, from left, are Carole Neff, Caoimhe McNulty, Michelle McShane, Catriona Devine and Tara McGinley. Back, from left, are Gavin Scallon, Terry Rankin, Niall O'Kane, Robert McHugh and Michael Friel. (1611C08) : Students and their guests pictured at the St Columb's College formal back in November 2004. Photo: Derry Journal
Front, from left, are Sarah Lyttle, Nicola Cunningham, Joanne Kearney, Charlotte Cox and Mandy Dillon. Back, from left, are Ronan O'Donnell, Christopher Kerrigan, Paul Gallagher, Christopher McLaughlin and Gary McCallion. (1611C10) : Students and their guests pictured at the St Columb's College formal back in November 2004. Photo: Derry Journal