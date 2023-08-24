12 photographs of St. Cecilia’s College pupils receiving their GCSE results

There were celebrations at St. Cecilia’s College as pupils gathered at the school to receive their GCSE results on Thursday morning.
Here is a selection of photographs of the pupils as they got their results at the Creggan school.
TOP MARKS RACHEL!. . . . . Rachel Clifford checks out her GCSE results with mum Sharon and dad Damien at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Pupils at St. Cecilia's College receiving their GCSE results on Thursday. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Pupils and staff at St. Cecilia's College as the GCSE results were announced on Thursday. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Pupils, staff and family members at St. Cecilia's College as the GCSE results were announced on Thursday. Photo: Jim McCafferty