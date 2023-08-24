News you can trust since 1772
St Cecilia's College Principal Mrs. Mary Jo Carolan pictured with some of the students on GCSE Results Day on Thursday morning.St Cecilia's College Principal Mrs. Mary Jo Carolan pictured with some of the students on GCSE Results Day on Thursday morning.
St Cecilia's College Principal Mrs. Mary Jo Carolan pictured with some of the students on GCSE Results Day on Thursday morning.

12 photographs of St. Cecilia’s College pupils receiving their GCSE results

There were celebrations at St. Cecilia’s College as pupils gathered at the school to receive their GCSE results on Thursday morning.
By Staff Reporter
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:30 BST

Here is a selection of photographs of the pupils as they got their results at the Creggan school.

Undefined: readMore
TOP MARKS RACHEL!. . . . . Rachel Clifford checks out her GCSE results with mum Sharon and dad Damien at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning.

1. TOP MARKS RACHEL!. . . . . Rachel Clifford checks out her GCSE results with mum Sharon and dad Damien at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning.

TOP MARKS RACHEL!. . . . . Rachel Clifford checks out her GCSE results with mum Sharon and dad Damien at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Pupils at St. Cecilia's College receiving their GCSE results on Thursday.

2. Pupils at St. Cecilia's College receiving their GCSE results on Thursday.

Pupils at St. Cecilia's College receiving their GCSE results on Thursday. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Pupils and staff at St. Cecilia's College as the GCSE results were announced on Thursday.

3. Pupils and staff at St. Cecilia's College as the GCSE results were announced on Thursday.

Pupils and staff at St. Cecilia's College as the GCSE results were announced on Thursday. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Pupils, staff and family members at St. Cecilia's College as the GCSE results were announced on Thursday.

4. Pupils, staff and family members at St. Cecilia's College as the GCSE results were announced on Thursday.

Pupils, staff and family members at St. Cecilia's College as the GCSE results were announced on Thursday. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page