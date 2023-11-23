News you can trust since 1772
The Mayor, Patricia Logue explaining her phone system and its workings to pupils from the Long Tower PS on Thursday morning. at the Guildhall.

12 pictures of pupils from Long Tower Primary School's visit Derry Mayor's Parlour

Pupils from Long Tower Primary School visit the Mayor's Parlour this week as part of Local Democracy Week
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 16:48 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 16:49 GMT

The pupils spoke to Mayor Patricia Logue about her role and learned all about the work of the Council.

Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured in the Mayor's Parlour with pupils from the Long Tower Primary School during their Democracy Week visit to the Guildhall on Thursday morning.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured in the Mayor's Parlour with pupils from the Long Tower Primary School during their Democracy Week visit to the Guildhall on Thursday morning. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

'Thank you Madam Mayor' from Long Tower pupil Lizzie-Mae after she receives a momento of her visit to the Guildhall on Thursday.

'Thank you Madam Mayor' from Long Tower pupil Lizzie-Mae after she receives a momento of her visit to the Guildhall on Thursday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

SHE'S BUSY!. . . .Long Tower PS pupil Grace answers the phone for Mayor, Patricia Logue, during the school's visit to the Guildhall on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

SHE'S BUSY!. . . .Long Tower PS pupil Grace answers the phone for Mayor, Patricia Logue, during the school's visit to the Guildhall on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue taking questions from pupils from the Long Tower Primary School during their Democracy Week visit to the Mayor's Parlour, Guildhall on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue taking questions from pupils from the Long Tower Primary School during their Democracy Week visit to the Mayor's Parlour, Guildhall on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

