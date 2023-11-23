12 pictures of pupils from Long Tower Primary School's visit Derry Mayor's Parlour

Pupils from Long Tower Primary School visit the Mayor's Parlour this week as part of Local Democracy Week
Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography
1. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured in the Mayor's Parlour with pupils from the Long Tower Primary School during their Democracy Week visit to the Guildhall on Thursday morning.
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured in the Mayor's Parlour with pupils from the Long Tower Primary School during their Democracy Week visit to the Guildhall on Thursday morning. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. 'Thank you Madam Mayor' from Long Tower pupil Lizzie-Mae after she receives a momento of her visit to the Guildhall on Thursday.
'Thank you Madam Mayor' from Long Tower pupil Lizzie-Mae after she receives a momento of her visit to the Guildhall on Thursday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. SHE'S BUSY!. . . .Long Tower PS pupil Grace answers the phone for Mayor, Patricia Logue, during the school's visit to the Guildhall on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
SHE'S BUSY!. . . .Long Tower PS pupil Grace answers the phone for Mayor, Patricia Logue, during the school's visit to the Guildhall on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue taking questions from pupils from the Long Tower Primary School during their Democracy Week visit to the Mayor's Parlour, Guildhall on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue taking questions from pupils from the Long Tower Primary School during their Democracy Week visit to the Mayor's Parlour, Guildhall on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography