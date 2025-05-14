13 brilliant photographs of Farland Way Italian-themed Big Lunch in Hazelbank in Derry

Musician and singer Richie Remo provided the entertainment during a brilliant event organised by Margaret Cunningham and the gang on Tuesday.
Here’s a selection of photographs from the Big Lunch.
1. Turlough O'Neill and Margaret Cunningham dance during the Annual Farland Way Hazelbank Big Lunch. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Eleanor Breslin, Pauline McLaughlin Kevin Doherty and Nicole McElhinney pictured with Deputy Mayor Darren Guy at the Annual Big lunch held in Farland Way. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Sarah, Kaylaa and Hollie were at the Annual Farland Way Hazelbank Big Lunch. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Musician and singer Richie Remo provided the entertainment at the Annual Farland Way Hazelbank Big Lunch. Photo: George Sweeney
