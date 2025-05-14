13 brilliant photographs of Farland Way Italian-themed Big Lunch in Hazelbank in Derry

By George Sweeney
Published 14th May 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 15:30 BST
A brilliant afternoon’s crack, dancing and music at the annual Farland Way Italian-themed Big Lunch in Hazelbank.

Musician and singer Richie Remo provided the entertainment during a brilliant event organised by Margaret Cunningham and the gang on Tuesday.

Here’s a selection of photographs from the Big Lunch.

Turlough O'Neill and Margaret Cunningham dance during the Annual Farland Way Hazelbank Big Lunch. Photo: George Sweeney

Eleanor Breslin, Pauline McLaughlin Kevin Doherty and Nicole McElhinney pictured with Deputy Mayor Darren Guy at the Annual Big lunch held in Farland Way. Photo: George Sweeney

Sarah, Kaylaa and Hollie were at the Annual Farland Way Hazelbank Big Lunch. Photo: George Sweeney

Musician and singer Richie Remo provided the entertainment at the Annual Farland Way Hazelbank Big Lunch. Photo: George Sweeney

