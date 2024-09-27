Year 8 students Harry, Brandon, Conlaoth, Charlie, Bobby and Conor prepare to carry the Class Candles to the altar during Thursday's Induction Mass. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)Year 8 students Harry, Brandon, Conlaoth, Charlie, Bobby and Conor prepare to carry the Class Candles to the altar during Thursday's Induction Mass. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
14 photographs of Year 8 Induction Mass being celebrated at St. Joseph’s Boys’ School

By Staff Reporter
Published 27th Sep 2024, 12:12 BST
Fr. Shaun Doherty, Chaplain, St. Joseph’s Boys School, celebrated the Annual Year 8 Induction Mass in the school’s assembly hall on Thursday night.

Year 8 students, their parents, grandparents and staff from the school were in attendance and afterwards were treated to refreshments.

Mrs. Ciara Deane praised the boys for their excellent start to school life in St. Joseph’s and said she was delighted with such a great turnout on a wet night to help celebrate the school’s new intake. She also thanked Fr. Shaun Doherty, School Chaplain.

Fr. Shaun Doherty, Chaplain, St. Joseph's Boys School, who celebrated the Annual Year 8 Induction Mass at the school on Thursday night last, pictured with Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal and Ciaran Mullan, Head Boy.

Staff, students and parents receiving First Holy Communion at Thursday evening's Mass in St. Joseph's Boys School.

Fr. Shaun Doherty, Chaplain, St. Joseph's Boys School, celebrating the Annual Year 8 Induction Mass at the school on Thursday night last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

St. Joseph's Boys School Chaplain, Fr. Shaun Doherty listening to the readings during Thursday's Mass.

