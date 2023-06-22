News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV
The Steelstown PS Primary 6 Girls Sprint off to a blistering start at Brian Og’s pitches on Friday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)The Steelstown PS Primary 6 Girls Sprint off to a blistering start at Brian Og’s pitches on Friday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
The Steelstown PS Primary 6 Girls Sprint off to a blistering start at Brian Og’s pitches on Friday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

15 action shots from Sports Day at Derry's Steelstown Primary School

It was all happening as the children and some of the adults got into the swing of things for Sports Day recently.
By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:48 BST

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

A faller in one of the Sack Races at Steelstown Sports on Friday.

1. A faller in one of the Sack Races at Steelstown Sports on Friday.

A faller in one of the Sack Races at Steelstown Sports on Friday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
There’s different ways of competing in an obstacle race.

2. There’s different ways of competing in an obstacle race.

There’s different ways of competing in an obstacle race. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Steelstown parent Mr Stewart showing Olympic stamina in the Parent race on Friday.

3. Steelstown parent Mr Stewart showing Olympic stamina in the Parent race on Friday.

Steelstown parent Mr Stewart showing Olympic stamina in the Parent race on Friday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Even dads get in on the act at a sunny Steelstown PS Sports Day on Friday last.

4. Even dads get in on the act at a sunny Steelstown PS Sports Day on Friday last.

Even dads get in on the act at a sunny Steelstown PS Sports Day on Friday last. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Derry