15 brilliant photographs from Senior Prize-Giving at Thornhill College in Derry

By Staff Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2025, 16:50 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 16:50 BST
The stellar achievements of Year 14 pupils at Thornhill College were recently celebrated at the school’s Senior Prize-Giving.

Former Thornhill student, Professor Cathy Harrison, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer for Northern Ireland, was guest speaker at the event.

Congratulations to all the pupils for their outstanding results.

Top Performing Students at A2 Level. Front Row: Megan Duffy, Roise Campbell, Ava Carlin. Back Row: Ellen Bradley, Robyn Foy, Faustina Collins, Shannon Boon, Sarah Drinan, Aimee Grace Doherty, Mr D. McCay (Head of Senior School)

Top Performing Students at A2 Level. Front Row: Tia Twells, Prof Cathy Harrison, Ellie Vafias. Back Row: Hannah Wade, Beth Ward, Grace White, Kelly Yang

Top Performing Students at A2 Level. Front Row: Maria Godfrey, Ellie Halpin, Katharine Hickey. Back Row: Dr N. Morewood (Head of Year 14), Sara Lindsay, Jana Marzouk, Clara McDevitt, Ella McGeady, Aoife McGonigle

Top Performing Students at A2 Level. Front Row: Orla O’Doherty, Prof Cathy Harrison, Roisin O’Donnell. Back Row: Caoimhe O’Kane, Ellie Owen, Amy Robinson, Helen Simmy, Beth Tinney

