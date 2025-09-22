15 brilliant photographs of new students enjoying Freshers' Day at Derry's North West Regional College

By Staff Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 16:29 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 16:30 BST
A new intake of students enrolled at the at the North West Regional College during Freshers’ Day on September 19.

The students enjoyed a tour of the NWRC’s premises at Strand Road and Springtown before commenced the 2025/26 academic year.

Students from NWRC enjoy Freshers' Day at NWRC Strand Road.

1. Martin McKeown

Students from NWRC enjoy Freshers' Day at NWRC Strand Road. Photo: Martin McKeown

Tara Watson, Jamie Lee Doherty, Eoin Doherty, Conal kelly and Niall Peoples at NWRC's Freshers' day.

2. Martin McKeown

Tara Watson, Jamie Lee Doherty, Eoin Doherty, Conal kelly and Niall Peoples at NWRC's Freshers' day. Photo: Martin McKeown

Tiernan Fox from Everlast Gym with Rhys Davis at NWRC's Freshers' day.

3. Martin McKeown

Tiernan Fox from Everlast Gym with Rhys Davis at NWRC's Freshers' day. Photo: Martin McKeown

Health & Social care students Regan Hume and Amber McGarry at NWRC's Freshers' day at Strand Road campus.

4. Martin McKeown

Health & Social care students Regan Hume and Amber McGarry at NWRC's Freshers' day at Strand Road campus. Photo: Martin McKeown

