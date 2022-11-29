News you can trust since 1772
15 festive images from St Mary's College Christmas Craft Fair in Derry

There were many handmade and festive goods on offer at the recent Christmas Craft Fair in St Mary’s College in Derry, with Mayor Sandra Duffy among the browsers and visitors.

By Brendan McDaid
4 hours ago

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

1. St. Mary’s students and stallholders Lilian, Rebecca and Madison pictured at their stall with the Mayor, Sandra Duffy.

2. A packed St. Mary’s College Assembly Hall for Saturday’s Annual Christmas Craft Fair.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

3. Mary McGrory pictured hard at work on her stall.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

4. 26-11-22 st marys craft 14.jpg

Meeting Santa at the Craft Fair.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

