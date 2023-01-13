Oakgrove College recently opened its doors to prospective students and their parents for its annual open day.
There was great interest and a great turnout for the event.
Here is a selection of photographs.
1. St Patrick's Primary School Pupil, Bobby seeing what the Music Department at Oakgrove College has to offer.
2. Oakgrove Integrated Primary School Pupil, Bain, with his mum Charlene Blackburn at Open Day.
3. This young chap sneaking some pizza during Oakgrove College Open Day.
4. Alec Sherriff and Rachael Ferguson with their children Logan and Aria at Oakgrove College Open Day.
