Prospective pupils taking part in a science experiment during Thursday’s Open Day.

15 photographs of Oakgrove College open day

Oakgrove College recently opened its doors to prospective students and their parents for its annual open day.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 4:25pm

There was great interest and a great turnout for the event.

Here is a selection of photographs.

1. St Patrick's Primary School Pupil, Bobby seeing what the Music Department at Oakgrove College has to offer.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

2. Oakgrove Integrated Primary School Pupil, Bain, with his mum Charlene Blackburn at Open Day.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

3. This young chap sneaking some pizza during Oakgrove College Open Day.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

4. Alec Sherriff and Rachael Ferguson with their children Logan and Aria at Oakgrove College Open Day.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

