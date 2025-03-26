16 great photos from Lisneal College's school formal in Derry back in March 2005

By Brendan McDaid
Published 26th Mar 2025, 09:26 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 14:34 BST
Back in March 2005 Lisneal College had not long opened and the students and staff pictured here at their formal were among the first to attend the new school, which resulted from an amalgamation of Faughan Valley and Clondermot High Schools.

Pictures: Derry Journal.

Tina Peoples, Rachael Walker, Marian McGarrigle, Sarah Mills, Laura Warnock, Nichola Wilson, Natalie McFarland, Cheryl Robinson : Pictured are students at the then recently opened Lisneal College in the Waterside as they gathered for their school formal back in March 2005.

1. Tina Peoples, Rachael Walker, Marian McGarrigle, Sarah Mills, Laura Warnock, Nichola Wilson, Natalie McFarland, Cheryl Robinson

Tina Peoples, Rachael Walker, Marian McGarrigle, Sarah Mills, Laura Warnock, Nichola Wilson, Natalie McFarland, Cheryl Robinson : Pictured are students at the then recently opened Lisneal College in the Waterside as they gathered for their school formal back in March 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Alan Heatley, Stephen Lowry, Dale McGonigle, Jenny Saunders, Stephanie Moore and Jodie Harris. : Pictured are students at the then recently opened Lisneal College in the Waterside as they gathered for their school formal back in March 2005.

2. Alan Heatley, Stephen Lowry, Dale McGonigle, Jenny Saunders, Stephanie Moore and Jodie Harris.

Alan Heatley, Stephen Lowry, Dale McGonigle, Jenny Saunders, Stephanie Moore and Jodie Harris. : Pictured are students at the then recently opened Lisneal College in the Waterside as they gathered for their school formal back in March 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Emma Magee, Chloe Guthrie, Rachael Henderson and Christine Miller. : Pictured are students at the then recently opened Lisneal College in the Waterside as they gathered for their school formal back in March 2005.

3. Emma Magee, Chloe Guthrie, Rachael Henderson and Christine Miller.

Emma Magee, Chloe Guthrie, Rachael Henderson and Christine Miller. : Pictured are students at the then recently opened Lisneal College in the Waterside as they gathered for their school formal back in March 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Kyle Nutt, Anona Dougherty, Jamie Hewitt, Leanne Knox, and Rachael Downey. : Pictured are students at the then recently opened Lisneal College in the Waterside as they gathered for their school formal back in March 2005.

4. Kyle Nutt, Anona Dougherty, Jamie Hewitt, Leanne Knox, and Rachael Downey.

Kyle Nutt, Anona Dougherty, Jamie Hewitt, Leanne Knox, and Rachael Downey. : Pictured are students at the then recently opened Lisneal College in the Waterside as they gathered for their school formal back in March 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice