16 great photos from Lisneal College's school formal in Derry back in March 2005
By Brendan McDaid
Published 26th Mar 2025, 09:26 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 14:34 BST
Back in March 2005 Lisneal College had not long opened and the students and staff pictured here at their formal were among the first to attend the new school, which resulted from an amalgamation of Faughan Valley and Clondermot High Schools.
1. Tina Peoples, Rachael Walker, Marian McGarrigle, Sarah Mills, Laura Warnock, Nichola Wilson, Natalie McFarland, Cheryl Robinson
Tina Peoples, Rachael Walker, Marian McGarrigle, Sarah Mills, Laura Warnock, Nichola Wilson, Natalie McFarland, Cheryl Robinson
2. Alan Heatley, Stephen Lowry, Dale McGonigle, Jenny Saunders, Stephanie Moore and Jodie Harris.
Alan Heatley, Stephen Lowry, Dale McGonigle, Jenny Saunders, Stephanie Moore and Jodie Harris.
3. Emma Magee, Chloe Guthrie, Rachael Henderson and Christine Miller.
Emma Magee, Chloe Guthrie, Rachael Henderson and Christine Miller.
Kyle Nutt, Anona Dougherty, Jamie Hewitt, Leanne Knox, and Rachael Downey.
