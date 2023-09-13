16 photographs of first day at school for Primary Ones at Holy Child Primary School

Holy Child Primary School has welcomed a brand new intake of Primary Ones to its Creggan classrooms.
There was great excitement among the pupils and staff. Here are some photographs of their big day!
1. Mrs. Michaela McMonagle pictured with her P1 class at Holy Child PS this week. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Mrs. Michaela McMonagle pictured with her P1 class at Holy Child PS this week. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Enjoying his first day at school.
Enjoying his first day at school. Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. COUNTING JELLYFISH!. . . .P1 pupils Leon, Lennon and Tiernan counting some jellyfish on the screen in Mrs. Michaela McMonagle's class at Holy Child PS.
COUNTING JELLYFISH!. . . .P1 pupils Leon, Lennon and Tiernan counting some jellyfish on the screen in Mrs. Michaela McMonagle's class at Holy Child PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Kayleigh and Reeva hard at work on their I-Pads at Holy Child PS.
Kayleigh and Reeva hard at work on their I-Pads at Holy Child PS. Photo: Jim McCafferty