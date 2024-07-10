See the pictures from Tuesday’s graduations.
Snapped at Grad day! BSc (Hons) Diagnostic Radiography & Imaging students celebrating on Tuesday from Ulster University Derry, Lauren Rushe, Rois Collins, and Shauna Sloan snapped by Emma Loane graduating in Physiotherapy.Photo: UU
Graduating on the same day as her mum did 27 years ago, Orla McMullan from Dunloy completes her course in BSc (Hons) Podiatry from Ulster University Derry alongside auntie Sinead Atkinson and mum Rosemary McMullan.Photo: UU
Sinead Hayes from Tipperary graduated on Tuesday in BSc (Hons) Physiotherapy from Ulster University Derry pictured with her family Tom, Aine, Niamh, and Catherine Hayes.Photo: uu
Time to chill out for Katy Shivers from Magherafelt, as she enjoys the celebrations at Ulster University Derry graduations, completing her course in BSc (Hons) Physiotherapy.Photo: uu