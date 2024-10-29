17 grianghraif ó cuairt Cathair Dhoire cuairt ar Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir
By George Sweeney and Kevin Mullan
Published 29th Oct 2024, 15:39 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 15:43 BST
Thúg na peileadoirí Ciaran Coll agus Pat Hoban ó Cathair Dhoire cuairt ar Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir ar an Luan.
Seo iad na grianghraif.
1. Pupils Sonny (Naiscoil) and Cohen (Rang 5), from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City's Ciaran Coll and Pat Hoban during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Both pupils will be mascots for Friday evening's game against Shelbourne at the Brandywell. Photo: George Sweeney
Pupils Sonny (Naiscoil) and Cohen (Rang 5), from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City's Ciaran Coll and Pat Hoban during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Both pupils will be mascots for Friday evening's game against Shelbourne at the Brandywell. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Pupils Daithi, Sonny, Alex, Alainn and Múinteoir Nicole, from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Ciaran Coll and Pat Hoban during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Pupils Daithi, Sonny, Alex, Alainn and Múinteoir Nicole, from Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, pictured with Derry City’s Ciaran Coll and Pat Hoban during their visit to the school on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney