Year 13 prizewinners at Oakgrove Integrated College receiving their awards from Mr. Colin Donaghey, Head of Sixth Form. At back are Mrs. Kellie-Marie Martin, Vice Principal and Mrs. Julie-Anne Canning, Head of Year 8.Year 13 prizewinners at Oakgrove Integrated College receiving their awards from Mr. Colin Donaghey, Head of Sixth Form. At back are Mrs. Kellie-Marie Martin, Vice Principal and Mrs. Julie-Anne Canning, Head of Year 8.
17 photographs of Oakgrove College senior prize-giving

The school community at Oakgrove College gathered recently for its annual senior prize-giving.
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:03 BST
Pupils, staff and their families celebrated the outstanding academic and extra-curricular achievements of students achieved over recent academic years.

Here is a selection of photographs from the prize-giving.

Student Matthew and his mum celebrate after he received the Board of Governor Cup for senior student who best represents the aims of Oakgrove College, after last week's prizegiving.

Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College presenting senior prizes to students.

Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College presenting senior prizes to students.

Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College presenting senior prizes to students.

