The school community at Oakgrove College gathered recently for its annual senior prize-giving.
Pupils, staff and their families celebrated the outstanding academic and extra-curricular achievements of students achieved over recent academic years.
Here is a selection of photographs from the prize-giving.
1. Student Matthew and his mum celebrate after he received the Board of Governor Cup for senior student who best represents the aims of Oakgrove College, after last week's prizegiving.
Student Matthew and his mum celebrate after he received the Board of Governor Cup for senior student who best represents the aims of Oakgrove College, after last week's prizegiving. Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College presenting senior prizes to students.
Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College presenting senior prizes to students. Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College presenting senior prizes to students.
Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College presenting senior prizes to students. Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College presenting senior prizes to students.
Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College presenting senior prizes to students. Photo: Jim McCafferty