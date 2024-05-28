18 pictures of My First Holy Communion in Derry & NW 2024

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography and Parish of Ardstraw.
1. Parish of Ardstraw East
Primary 4 Class of St Patrick’s School, Gortin, Co. Tyrone, with Co-Principal Mary Grugan, Assistant Teacher Janna Marlow, Chaplain Fr Roland Colhoun, Co-Principal Caoimhe Cunningham and teacher Conor O’Hara on Saturday 25th May 2024 at St Patrick’s Church, Gortin. Photo: Parish of Ardstraw East
2. Pupils from Mr. Joe Kennedy's class at St. Eugene's Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Shaun Doherty at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday last. Included are Ms. Gemma McIvor, teaching assistant, Mrs. Carol Duffy, principal and Ms. Joanne Sheerin, teaching assistant. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. Children from Good Shepherd Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Michael Canny at St. Columba's Church, Waterside on Friday last. Included are Mrs. Suzann McCafferty, Principal and Miss Jenny Gillespie and Mr. Brendan Doherty, class teacher. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Children from Good Shepherd Primary School who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion from Fr. Michael Canny at St. Columba's Church, Waterside on Friday last. Included are Mrs. Suzann McCafferty, Principal and Mrs. Robyn Chambers, class teacher. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
