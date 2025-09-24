19 brilliant photographs from the St. Joseph’s Boys’ School Senior Prize-Giving in Derry

Ronan Stewart, hair colouring and cutting specialist and founder of the acclaimed Atelier Hair Company, was guest speaker for the event at his old school.
Well done to all the pupils on their achievements over the year.
1. Mrs. Fiona Harrigan-Stewart, Vice Principal, St. Joseph's Boys School pictured with Year 11 Class Award winners at Thursday's Prizegiving. Front from left, Liam Dornan and Benn Tibbetts. Back from left, Elliot Shiels, Logan Roddy, Niall Starrs and Kian Fitzpatrick. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Mrs. Siobhan McIntyre, chair, Board of Governors and Ronan Stewart, Guest Speaker, pictured with some of the Senior Awards Winners at the Annual St. Joseph's Prizegiving on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal, Mrs. Siobhan McIntyre, chair, Board of Governors, Ms. Therese Ferry, Board of Governors and Ronan Stewart, Guest Speaker, pictured with some of the Senior Awards Winners at the Annual St. Joseph's Prizegiving on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Mrs. Fiona Harrigan-Stewart, Vice Principal, St. Joseph's Boys School pictured with Top GCSE Performers at Thursday's Annual Prizegiving. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
