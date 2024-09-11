Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Top Academic Achievement Prizewinners 4 Grade A/A* at A level - Christian Kelly and Ben Houston receiving their awards from Mr Niall Downey, Guest Speaker and Mrs C McLaughlin, Principal, at Thursday's St. Columb's College Prizegiving. At back are Mr. P. Kelly, Ms M Hamilton and Mrs G Canavan board of governors.
2. Reece O'Doherty receiving the The Niall McBrearty Memorial Trophy from Mr. Niall Downey, guest speaker, at Thursday's St. Columb's College Prizegiving. Included at front is Reece's mother and grandmother. At back are Mr. P. Kelly, board of governors, Mrs. C. McLaughlin, Principal, Ms. M. Hamilton and Mrs. G. Canavan, board of governors.
3. St. Columb's College Top GCSE prizewinners in one subject pictured with Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, Principal on Friday morning last. From left are Logan Davis-Moran, The Paul Wilkins Award for English Literature, Rhys Fallon, Engineering (co-winner), Mateusz Szczech, Business Studies and Conor Devine, Engineering (co-winner).
4. Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, Principal, St. Columb's College presenting the Niall O'Kane Memorial Prize for Social Concern to Emmett McBrearty and the McCann Family Prize to Luc McGlinchey at Thursday's prizegiving.
