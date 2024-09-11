19 pictures from St Columb's College Senior Prizegiving in Derry 2024

By Brendan McDaid
Published 11th Sep 2024, 12:23 BST
Pictured are students, staff and guests who attended the recent 2024 St Columb’s College senior prize-giving ceremony. Guest speaker at the event was Mr Niall Downey.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Top Academic Achievement Prizewinners 4 Grade A/A* at A level - Christian Kelly and Ben Houston receiving their awards from Mr Niall Downey, Guest Speaker and Mrs C McLaughlin, Principal, at Thursday's St. Columb's College Prizegiving. At back are Mr. P. Kelly, Ms M Hamilton and Mrs G Canavan board of governors.

1. Top Academic Achievement Prizewinners 4 Grade A/A* at A level - Christian Kelly and Ben Houston receiving their awards from Mr Niall Downey, Guest Speaker and Mrs C McLaughlin, Principal, at Thursday's St. Columb's College Prizegiving. At back are Mr. P. Kelly, Ms M Hamilton and Mrs G Canavan board of governors.

Top Academic Achievement Prizewinners 4 Grade A/A* at A level - Christian Kelly and Ben Houston receiving their awards from Mr Niall Downey, Guest Speaker and Mrs C McLaughlin, Principal, at Thursday's St. Columb's College Prizegiving. At back are Mr. P. Kelly, Ms M Hamilton and Mrs G Canavan board of governors. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Reece O'Doherty receiving the The Niall McBrearty Memorial Trophy from Mr. Niall Downey, guest speaker, at Thursday's St. Columb's College Prizegiving. Included at front is Reece's mother and grandmother. At back are Mr. P. Kelly, board of governors, Mrs. C. McLaughlin, Principal, Ms. M. Hamilton and Mrs. G. Canavan, board of governors.

2. Reece O'Doherty receiving the The Niall McBrearty Memorial Trophy from Mr. Niall Downey, guest speaker, at Thursday's St. Columb's College Prizegiving. Included at front is Reece's mother and grandmother. At back are Mr. P. Kelly, board of governors, Mrs. C. McLaughlin, Principal, Ms. M. Hamilton and Mrs. G. Canavan, board of governors.

Reece O'Doherty receiving the The Niall McBrearty Memorial Trophy from Mr. Niall Downey, guest speaker, at Thursday's St. Columb's College Prizegiving. Included at front is Reece's mother and grandmother. At back are Mr. P. Kelly, board of governors, Mrs. C. McLaughlin, Principal, Ms. M. Hamilton and Mrs. G. Canavan, board of governors. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
St. Columb's College Top GCSE prizewinners in one subject pictured with Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, Principal on Friday morning last. From left are Logan Davis-Moran, The Paul Wilkins Award for English Literature, Rhys Fallon, Engineering (co-winner), Mateusz Szczech, Business Studies and Conor Devine, Engineering (co-winner).

3. St. Columb's College Top GCSE prizewinners in one subject pictured with Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, Principal on Friday morning last. From left are Logan Davis-Moran, The Paul Wilkins Award for English Literature, Rhys Fallon, Engineering (co-winner), Mateusz Szczech, Business Studies and Conor Devine, Engineering (co-winner).

St. Columb's College Top GCSE prizewinners in one subject pictured with Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, Principal on Friday morning last. From left are Logan Davis-Moran, The Paul Wilkins Award for English Literature, Rhys Fallon, Engineering (co-winner), Mateusz Szczech, Business Studies and Conor Devine, Engineering (co-winner). Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, Principal, St. Columb's College presenting the Niall O'Kane Memorial Prize for Social Concern to Emmett McBrearty and the McCann Family Prize to Luc McGlinchey at Thursday's prizegiving.

4. Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, Principal, St. Columb's College presenting the Niall O'Kane Memorial Prize for Social Concern to Emmett McBrearty and the McCann Family Prize to Luc McGlinchey at Thursday's prizegiving.

Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, Principal, St. Columb's College presenting the Niall O'Kane Memorial Prize for Social Concern to Emmett McBrearty and the McCann Family Prize to Luc McGlinchey at Thursday's prizegiving. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice