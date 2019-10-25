£1m National Lottery windfall for Derry community-based groups

On Street Community Youth has been awarded a £500,000 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund, with other groups also celebrating major funding boosts.

On Street’s funding is being used for their LINKS Project which is running over three years to provide support, skills building, and leadership opportunities for young people in the Galliagh, Shantallow, Skeoge and Culmore areas. The project is helping young people to explore issues that affect them, build community awareness and support them to play an active role in the community. The project is also developing an accredited street based/detached youth work training programme, and the young people are organising and running two community events per year.

Members of Destined.

Martin Connolly, On Street Community Youth chairperson said: “We are absolutely delighted with the funding from The National Lottery Community Fund for the next three years. Our new LINKS Project will enable On Street Community Youth to continue to provide programmes and services that guide and support for our young people and we are certain it will make such a positive difference to this wonderful community every day.”

An Gaeláras Ltd, based in the Bogside area of Derry, has been awarded a £38,820 grant to deliver a two-year music programme for young people. The project is taking place in EDIT, a local facility in Strathfoyle for young people aged 14-16 who can’t attend mainstream schools due to mental, social, emotional and anxiety difficulties. The Music Bridge project is providing weekly workshops where students use music to explore areas such as mental health, self-confidence, self-esteem and social skills in a safe, supportive and caring environment.

Amanda Koser, Music Bridge Lead Trainer said: “We are delighted to receive this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund which will allow us to deliver a therapeutic music programme to vulnerable young people. Thanks to this funding, these young people will get an opportunity to grow their confidence and self-esteem.”

Destined Ltd received a £117,600 grant over three years for its Social Inclusion Project for people with learning disabilities. The project is running tailored programmes to empower people with learning disabilities, help them learn new skills and improve their self-confidence to access activities in the community.

Caw and Nelson Drive Action Group has also been awarded a £368,710 grant. The Caw Community Connect project is using the grant over three years to develop links within the wider Caw and Nelson Drive community and sharing skills and knowledge. Activities include baby yoga, an after-school club, family events, a job club, luncheon club, horticultural activities, and health workshops. The project is also running intergenerational activities for older people in the community to pass on their skills to young people and in turn the young people will help the older people with activities such as IT.

Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund NI Director, said: “I am delighted to announce these grants.

“It’s great to see National Lottery money being used by people who are taking the lead in developing great ideas to help their communities thrive. This year we’re celebrating the 25th birthday of the National Lottery, and I want to thank all the Lottery players who have helped make work like this possible.”

