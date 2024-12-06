20 pictures of festive craic at the Holy Child PS Christmas extravaganza in Derry

There was a packed house at the Creggan school as children, parents and grandparents descended on the school to take part in fun and games, and also to help raise much-needed funds for the school.

The fun activities took place under the guidance of local maestro Micky Doherty in the school assembly hall.

The two hours of fun saw Santa Claus himself arrive along with his elves and numerous little helpers of all kinds as staff and pupils put together a fantastic night’s entertainment with all going away very happy.

Speaking after the event, Mrs. Concannon paid tribute to everyone who helped out in so many ways and said they were never going to be beaten by the weather.

“It was a superb night and I can’t thank all who helped out,” he said. “The staff, pupils and indeed, parents were a Godsend and everyone enjoyed a wonderful night’s craic. This is the spirit of Holy Child, of Creggan and its people. A massive thank you from all of us to you and wishing all a Happy and Holy Christmas and Peaceful New Year.”

And it was ‘all go’ at the school from early on Friday morning as the annual Open Day still went ahead after an overnight spring cleaning got the establishment spic and span for the visit of prospective pupils and their parents.

SANTA'S ELVES. . . . .Some of the P7 girls helping out during Thursday night's event in Holy Child PS.

Maestro Micky Doherty gets ready to start the rickety wheel at Holy Child PS Christmas Extravaganza on Thursday night.

Micky Doherty pictured welcoming young Colly McDermott and his dad James on Thursday night.

Taking time out for a hot drink at Holy Child on Thursday night is the McGrory family - mum Rebecca with sons Michael and Ethan.