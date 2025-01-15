21 great photos from St Joseph's Boys School Open Day in Derry

By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 15th Jan 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 15:56 BST
Pictured are prospective students and their relatives meeting staff and pupils at the Open Day in St Joseph's Boys School, Creggan.

Photographs by Jim McCafferty Photography.

CUPCAKES R US!. . . .P7 pupils Sean Millar (St. Therese's PS) and Patrick Breslin (Oakgrove PS) enjoy some cupcakes at the St. Joseph''s Boys School Open Night.

Some of the prospective St. Joseph's Boys School students get to see what the sixth formers have in their freezer, during Tuesday Open Night at the school. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Some of the prospective P7 pupils get to see what the ICT Department has on offer during Tuesday Open Night at the school.

Prospective St. Joseph's Boys School pupil Eamonn McLaughlin (Steelstown PS) shows now fear in the Biology Department during Tuesday night's Open evening.

