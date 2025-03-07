21 great pictures of World Book Day celebrations at Hollybush Primary School in Derry 2025

By Brendan McDaid
Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:55 BST
There were some great characters’ costumes on show as Hollybush Primary School students celebrated World Book Day 2025.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Happy children celebrating World Book Day at Hollybush PS on Thursday.

WELL DONE ACCELERATED READERS!. . . . . Mr. Feargal Friel, Principal, Hollybush PS pictured handing over a book marker to Katie Lynch who recently achieved her 2,000,000 word count target on Thursday during World Book Day celebrations. Included are other children who achieved similar awards, and at back, Mrs. Houston, teacher. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

Young Charlie, a P2 pupil at Hollybush celebrates World Book Day on Thursday.

ALVIN AND THE CHIPMUNKS. . . . .P7s pictured dressed as their favourite characters on Thursday at Hollybush PS.

