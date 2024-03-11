25 photos as Derry children get in character for World Book Day 2024

Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Year 1 classes enjoying World Book Day with their Teachers Miss McNarmara and Mrs. Browse.
Year 1 classes enjoying World Book Day with their Teachers Miss McNarmara and Mrs. Browse. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. St. Brigid's PS Principal Ms. Mary McCallion and her staff joining in celebrating World Book Day with the pupils on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
St. Brigid's PS Principal Ms. Mary McCallion and her staff joining in celebrating World Book Day with the pupils on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Primary One classes enjoying World Book Day with their LSAs Miss Kirsty Schmid and Miss Nicole Armstrong on Thursday.
Primary One classes enjoying World Book Day with their LSAs Miss Kirsty Schmid and Miss Nicole Armstrong on Thursday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography.
4. The Masked Reader surprises Primary 2 pupils at St. Brigid's PS during World Book Day on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
The Masked Reader surprises Primary 2 pupils at St. Brigid's PS during World Book Day on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography