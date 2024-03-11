Hollybush PS pupils get in some reading during World Book Day on Thursday last.Hollybush PS pupils get in some reading during World Book Day on Thursday last.
Hollybush PS pupils get in some reading during World Book Day on Thursday last.

25 photos as Derry children get in character for World Book Day 2024

Imagination, creativity and the written word took centre stage as children and staff at St Brigid’s P.S. Carnhill and Hollybush Primary School, Culmore and other schools got into character for World Book Day 2024.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 11th Mar 2024, 09:43 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 12:36 GMT

Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography.

Year 1 classes enjoying World Book Day with their Teachers Miss McNarmara and Mrs. Browse.

1. Year 1 classes enjoying World Book Day with their Teachers Miss McNarmara and Mrs. Browse.

Year 1 classes enjoying World Book Day with their Teachers Miss McNarmara and Mrs. Browse. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
St. Brigid's PS Principal Ms. Mary McCallion and her staff joining in celebrating World Book Day with the pupils on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. St. Brigid's PS Principal Ms. Mary McCallion and her staff joining in celebrating World Book Day with the pupils on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

St. Brigid's PS Principal Ms. Mary McCallion and her staff joining in celebrating World Book Day with the pupils on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Primary One classes enjoying World Book Day with their LSAs Miss Kirsty Schmid and Miss Nicole Armstrong on Thursday.

3. Primary One classes enjoying World Book Day with their LSAs Miss Kirsty Schmid and Miss Nicole Armstrong on Thursday.

Primary One classes enjoying World Book Day with their LSAs Miss Kirsty Schmid and Miss Nicole Armstrong on Thursday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography.

Photo Sales
The Masked Reader surprises Primary 2 pupils at St. Brigid's PS during World Book Day on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

4. The Masked Reader surprises Primary 2 pupils at St. Brigid's PS during World Book Day on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The Masked Reader surprises Primary 2 pupils at St. Brigid's PS during World Book Day on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Derry