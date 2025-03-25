25 pictures of Derry's young poets at Foyle Schools Poetry awards

By Brendan McDaid
Published 25th Mar 2025, 14:07 BST
Dozens of school pupils and teachers gathered with Creggan Enterprises at Rath Mor on World Poetry Day to receive awards for their winning entries to the 2025 Foyle Schools Poetry Competition.

Photos: Paul Hippsley, Creggan Enterprises.

KS3-4 post 16 winners from Thornhill.

KS3-4 post 16 winners from Thornhill. Photo: PAUL HIPPSLEY

Winner- post16- Thornhill College's Holly Hutcheon.

Winner- post16- Thornhill College's Holly Hutcheon. Photo: PAUL HIPPSLEY

Matthew Brolly First Place KS4 - Lisneal College.

Matthew Brolly First Place KS4 - Lisneal College. Photo: PAUL HIPPSLEY

First place KS 1 Abel Storey, Steelstown PS, P4.

First place KS 1 Abel Storey, Steelstown PS, P4. Photo: PAUL HIPPSLEY

