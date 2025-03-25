Photos: Paul Hippsley, Creggan Enterprises.
1. KS3-4-post16winners-Thornhill.JPG
KS3-4 post 16 winners from Thornhill. Photo: PAUL HIPPSLEY
2. Winner-post16-Thornhill-Holly Hutcheon.JPG
Winner- post16- Thornhill College's Holly Hutcheon. Photo: PAUL HIPPSLEY
3. Matthew Brolly First Place KS4 - Lisneal College.JPG
Matthew Brolly First Place KS4 - Lisneal College. Photo: PAUL HIPPSLEY
4. First-place-KS1.JPG
First place KS 1 Abel Storey, Steelstown PS, P4. Photo: PAUL HIPPSLEY
