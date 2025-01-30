28 marvellous photographs of pupils visiting St. Columb’s College at Derry school’s 2025 Open Day

By Jim McCafferty
Published 30th Jan 2025, 17:14 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 17:22 BST
Prospective new students visited St. Columb’s College for the Derry school’s Open Day last week and got a warm welcome from teachers, staff and current pupils.

The school assembly hall was packed with Primary 7 pupils and their families during the St. Columb's College Open Day.

St. Columb’s welcomed ‘our future College boys’ and said ‘we loved having you in’.

St. Columb's College student Corey helping Sacred Heart PS pupil Jake with the 'Nail Experiment' at St. Columb's College Open Day on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

Hollybush PS pupil Noah pictured with his mum during Saturday's St. Columb's College Open Day. : .

Prospective pupils Robert and Cahair from St. Patrick's Pennyburn pictured on a visit to the TD Department and chatting to Year 8 students Niall and Joel. : .

