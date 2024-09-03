OAKGROVE INDUCTION. . . . .Head Boy Bobby Skeggs (right) chatting with some of the new Year 8 students on Monday - From left, Cayden Morrow, Adam Khan, Karl Hamilton and mentor Max Loginov. : Oakgrove Integrated College welcomes latest influx of Year 8 pupilsOAKGROVE INDUCTION. . . . .Head Boy Bobby Skeggs (right) chatting with some of the new Year 8 students on Monday - From left, Cayden Morrow, Adam Khan, Karl Hamilton and mentor Max Loginov. : Oakgrove Integrated College welcomes latest influx of Year 8 pupils
31 brilliant photographs of Year 8s on their first day at Oakgrove Integrated College in Derry

By Jim McCafferty and Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 11:07 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 11:07 BST
It was a big day at Oakgrove Integrated College as the Waterside school welcomed its latest influx of Year 8 pupils.

The young scholars introduced themselves to their new classmates and were welcomed by the Oakgrove staff and senior students as they got their secondary level education underway.

A section of the new Year 8 intake at Oakgrove Integrated College on Monday. : Oakgrove Integrated College welcomes latest influx of Year 8 pupils

Year 8 student Roisin Healty being welcomed to Oakgrove College on Monday by Principal, Mr. John Harkin, Head Girl Brook Deery and Head Boy Bobby Skeggs . : Oakgrove Integrated College welcomes latest influx of Year 8 pupils

Mrs Kelly, Year Head, pictured welcoming Kurt Mangalile, Raci Moore Emma-Jayne Hamilton and Kaleb McCusker on their first day to Oakgrove Integrated College on Monday. : Oakgrove Integrated College welcomes latest influx of Year 8 pupils

Some of the new Year 8s on their first day at Oakgrove Integrated College on Monday last. : Oakgrove Integrated College welcomes latest influx of Year 8 pupils

