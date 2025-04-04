31 great pictures as Steelstown Primary School in Derry host Angel Wishes Coffee Morning

The event was held in aid of the Angel Wishes charity, in support of one of the school’s Primary 1 pupils currently undergoing treatment for leukaemia.

Angel Wishes, established in 2016 in memory of two children who sadly passed away from cancer- related conditions, supports children across Northern Ireland facing similar battles.

The charity is entirely volunteer run, ensuring that 100% of all proceeds go directly to supporting families in need.

“This event came about because one of our young pupils is receiving treatment, and we wanted to show our support,” Ms. Doorish said.

“The child’s family had explained that they had received so much support from Angels Wishes and wanted to give back. The school was only delighted to help and facilitate in any way possible.”

Friday’s coffee morning kicked off at 8:30 am and continued until around 10:30 am. Attendees enjoyed a delightful selection of coffee, tea, sandwiches, traybakes, and pastries, many of which were generously donated or home-baked by members of the school community.

Thanking everyone involved, Ms. Doorish added: “I can only say a massive thank you to everyone who attended and donated so generously on Friday. Raising over £1600 for Angel Wishes is truly impressive and shows the power of community spirit.

“A special thank you to our wonderful staff for their incredible support and to Conor from the Shantallow Centre for their donations. The biggest gratitude was for the family at the heart of this event who campaigned and rallied together to make this such a successful occasion.”

Mrs. Bernie Fox presents the prize draw to Mrs O 'Hea during last Friday morning's Steelstown Primary School's Angel Wishes Charity Coffee Morning at the school. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Some of the Steelstown PS pupils taking time out to chat to mums during Friday's Coffee Morning.

FAMILY TIME. . . .7 months old Bonnie Duffy pictured with mum and dad Shannon and Conor at the Friday Charity Coffee Morning.