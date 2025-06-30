40 great pics from Steelstown Primary School End of Year Fun Day 2025

By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:40 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 11:49 BST
Steelstown Primary School staff and pupils ended the school year in style with a sports and fun day on Friday last.

There were numerous inflatables, games, sports and fun on offer as well as a chance to ‘Soak The Teacher’.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

