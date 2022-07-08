Megan Poland from Limavady and Ellie Canning from Limavady graduating in Social Work pictured before the graduation in Derry. Picture By Arthur Allison: Pacemaker Press

41 pictures from Ulster University Magee graduations in Derry 2022

Some of the many happy faces of the people gathering for their graduation ceremnoies at the Millennium Forum in Derry city centre today and yesterday.

By Brendan McDaid
Friday, 8th July 2022, 3:45 pm

(Please note photos not for resale)

1.

Niall McVey, Ulster University Graduations - Millennium Forum. (Photo: Nigel mcDowell/Ulster University)

2.

Graduates at the Millennium Forum. (Photo: Nigel mcDowell/Ulster University)

3.

Pacemaker Press Thursday 7th July 2022: Ulster University Magee Graduations at the Millennium Forum..Group of Bachelors of Arts, Drama Graduates pictured before the graduation in Derry. Picture By Arthur Allison: Pacemaker Press

4.

Lisa Cassidy from Drumquin Co Tyrone pictured with Ryan Cassidy, Caela, Cahir and C—ra Lisa graduating in Social Work pictured before the graduation in Derry. Picture By Arthur Allison: Pacemaker Press

