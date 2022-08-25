49 PICTURES from GCSE results day in Derry 2022
GCSE students across the North West were congratulated today as they received their results following a turbulent few years sparked by the pandemic.
By Brendan McDaid
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 5:44 pm
For the first time in three years, students’ grades were this year based on the traditional format after examinations returned in full earlier this summer.
At schools across Derry, Limavady, Strabane, Dungiven and rural areas of the north west, students were gathering to get their results earlier today.
Pictured are students from Oakgrove Integrated College, St Mary’s College, Thornhill College, St Columb’s College and St Joseph’s Boys School in Derry.
(Please note: Photos are by Jim McCafferty Photography and local schools and are not for resale here)
Page 1 of 12