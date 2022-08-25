49 PICTURES from GCSE results day in Derry 2022

For the first time in three years, students’ grades were this year based on the traditional format after examinations returned in full earlier this summer.

At schools across Derry, Limavady, Strabane, Dungiven and rural areas of the north west, students were gathering to get their results earlier today.

Pictured are students from Oakgrove Integrated College, St Mary’s College, Thornhill College, St Columb’s College and St Joseph’s Boys School in Derry.

(Please note: Photos are by Jim McCafferty Photography and local schools and are not for resale here)

1. Thornhill students receiving their grades on Thursday. Photo Sales

2. BIG BROTHER DID WELL!. . . .Little Penny Bradley (3) checks out big brother Davinâ€TMs GCSE results at St. Columbâ€TMs College on Thursday morning. Included is mum Emma. Photo Sales

3. WELL DONE BRADLEY!. . . . .Oakgrove Integrated College GCSE student Bradley Keenan-Doherty pictured with his parents Aaron and Michelle and his brother Mason on Thursday. Photo Sales

4. Oakgrove Integrated College GCSE student Kelvin Diver pictured with his mum Julie after picking up his results at the school on Thursday morning. Photo Sales