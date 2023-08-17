News you can trust since 1772
Mr. John Harkin, Principal congratulates Kerem Eryigit on his A Level results at Oakgrove Integrated College on Thursday morning. On right is proud mum Naomi.Mr. John Harkin, Principal congratulates Kerem Eryigit on his A Level results at Oakgrove Integrated College on Thursday morning. On right is proud mum Naomi.
Mr. John Harkin, Principal congratulates Kerem Eryigit on his A Level results at Oakgrove Integrated College on Thursday morning. On right is proud mum Naomi.

7 photographs of Oakgrove Integrated College pupils receiving their A-Level results

Pupils from Oakgrove Integrated College in Derry gathered on the school’s campus on Thursday to receive their A-Level results.
By Staff Reporter
Published 17th Aug 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 15:52 BST

The school sent its ‘best wishes to everyone today’ while reminding the class of 2022/23 to ‘remember the most important thing in this world is to be you and happy’.

Here is a selection of photographs of pupils receiving their A-Level and AS results.

Oakgrove Integrated College students Kaci-Lee Devine and Kyra Tracey pictured after receiving their A Level results on Thursday. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

1. Oakgrove Integrated College students Kaci-Lee Devine and Kyra Tracey pictured after receiving their A Level results on Thursday. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

Oakgrove Integrated College students Kaci-Lee Devine and Kyra Tracey pictured after receiving their A Level results on Thursday. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Chelsea Hamilton happy with her A Level results at Oakgrove Integrated College on Thursday morning.

2. Chelsea Hamilton happy with her A Level results at Oakgrove Integrated College on Thursday morning.

Chelsea Hamilton happy with her A Level results at Oakgrove Integrated College on Thursday morning. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College congratulating Jude Gallagher on his A Level results on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College congratulating Jude Gallagher on his A Level results on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College congratulating Jude Gallagher on his A Level results on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Mr. John Harkin, Principal pictured with A Level students at Oakgrove Integrated College on Thursday morning. From left, Ruairi McMillan, Marc Craig and Aaron Graham.

4. Mr. John Harkin, Principal pictured with A Level students at Oakgrove Integrated College on Thursday morning. From left, Ruairi McMillan, Marc Craig and Aaron Graham.

Mr. John Harkin, Principal pictured with A Level students at Oakgrove Integrated College on Thursday morning. From left, Ruairi McMillan, Marc Craig and Aaron Graham. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Derry