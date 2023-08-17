7 photographs of Oakgrove Integrated College pupils receiving their A-Level results

Pupils from Oakgrove Integrated College in Derry gathered on the school’s campus on Thursday to receive their A-Level results.
The school sent its ‘best wishes to everyone today’ while reminding the class of 2022/23 to ‘remember the most important thing in this world is to be you and happy’.
Here is a selection of photographs of pupils receiving their A-Level and AS results.
1. Oakgrove Integrated College students Kaci-Lee Devine and Kyra Tracey pictured after receiving their A Level results on Thursday. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)
2. Chelsea Hamilton happy with her A Level results at Oakgrove Integrated College on Thursday morning.
3. Mr. John Harkin, Principal, Oakgrove Integrated College congratulating Jude Gallagher on his A Level results on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Mr. John Harkin, Principal pictured with A Level students at Oakgrove Integrated College on Thursday morning. From left, Ruairi McMillan, Marc Craig and Aaron Graham.
