8 photographs of St. Cecilia’s College pupils receiving their A-Level results

St. Cecilia’s College was a buzz of excitement on Thursday morning as pupils arrived in Creggan to receive their A-Level results.
The school expressed thanks to all of the pupils and their families who called to the school.
"We have loved sharing your results day with you,” the school stated.
Here is a selection of photographs of pupils receiving their A-Level and AS results.
MY BIG SISTER!. . . .Seven years-old Eadaoin O'Reilly is delighted that big sister Aoibhe got an A, B and a C in her A Levels at St. Cecilia's College. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Students from St. Cecilia's College pictured on Thursday morning after receiving their A Level results. Photo: Jim McCafferty
YOU DID IT!. . . .Vice Principal Mr. Joe Lafferty congratulates Jessica Bradley on her A Level results at St. Cecilia's College on Thursday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty
Mrs Mary Jo Carolan, Principal, St. Cecilia's College pictured with A Level students after getting their results on Thursday morning at the school. Photo: Jim McCafferty