8 photographs of St. Columb’s College pupils receiving their A-Level results

The St. Columb’s College class of 2022/23 returned to their alma mater for the last time on Thursday to receive their A-Level results.
By Staff Reporter
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 16:04 BST

Here is a selection of photographs of pupils receiving their A-Level and AS results.

St Columb's College A Level student, Patrick Quigley, with Caroline McLaughlin, Vice- Principal.

1. St Columb's College A Level student, Patrick Quigley, with Caroline McLaughlin, Vice- Principal.

St Columb's College A Level student, Patrick Quigley, with Caroline McLaughlin, Vice- Principal. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Mr FJM Madden, St Columb's College Principal, pictured with A Level students, Oran Canning and Adam Mason recieving their exam results on Thursday morning.

2. Mr FJM Madden, St Columb's College Principal, pictured with A Level students, Oran Canning and Adam Mason receiving their exam results on Thursday morning.

Mr FJM Madden, St Columb's College Principal, pictured with A Level students, Oran Canning and Adam Mason recieving their exam results on Thursday morning. Photo: Jim McCafferty

St Columb's College A Level students, Rory Boyle and Aaron McCrudden, pictured with Vice- Principals Caroline McLaughlin and Brian Keys on A Level Results Day 2023.

3. St Columb's College A Level students, Rory Boyle and Aaron McCrudden, pictured with Vice- Principals Caroline McLaughlin and Brian Keys on A Level Results Day 2023.

St Columb's College A Level students, Rory Boyle and Aaron McCrudden, pictured with Vice- Principals Caroline McLaughlin and Brian Keys on A Level Results Day 2023. Photo: Jim McCafferty

St Columb's College A Level students, Lee Duddy, Oisin McGlinchey and Sam Bratton.

4. St Columb's College A Level students, Lee Duddy, Oisin McGlinchey and Sam Bratton.

St Columb's College A Level students, Lee Duddy, Oisin McGlinchey and Sam Bratton. Photo: Jim McCafferty

