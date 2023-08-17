8 photographs of St. Joseph’s Boys’ School pupils receiving their A-Level results

There were smiles and farewells at St. Joseph’s Boys’ School in Creggan on Thursday as school leavers returned to campus to collect their A-Level results.
Here is a selection of photographs of pupils receiving their A-Level and AS results.
1. St. Joseph's Boys School Principal Ciara Deane pictured congratulating A level students Ben Brady and Aidan Gallagher on their results at the school on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
St. Joseph's Boys School Principal Ciara Deane pictured congratulating A level students Ben Brady and Aidan Gallagher on their results at the school on Thursday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Matthew McGeehan, Dylan McClements and Damian McKane checking over their A Level results at St. Joseph's Boys School on Thursday morning at the school.
Matthew McGeehan, Dylan McClements and Damian McKane checking over their A Level results at St. Joseph's Boys School on Thursday morning at the school. Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. St. Joseph's Boys School A level student Conor McRae happy with his results on Thursday. Included from left are Paul Dillon, Classroom Assistant, Mr. Gerry Beattie, teacher and Conor's mum Louise.
St. Joseph's Boys School A level student Conor McRae happy with his results on Thursday. Included from left are Paul Dillon, Classroom Assistant, Mr. Gerry Beattie, teacher and Conor's mum Louise. Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. St. Joseph's A Level students Aaron McCafferty, Conor McRae and Ciaran Fisher showing off their results.
St. Joseph's A Level students Aaron McCafferty, Conor McRae and Ciaran Fisher showing off their results. Photo: Jim McCafferty