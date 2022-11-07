News you can trust since 1772
9 photographs of Inishowen graduates at North West Regional College Higher Education and Access Graduation ceremony

Inishowen was well-represented at the North West Regional College (NWRC) Higher Education and Access Graduation ceremony at the Millennium Forum.

By Kevin Mullan
4 hours ago
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 12:44pm

The prestigious event provided a wonderful opportunity for the Class of 2022 to celebrate with their family, friends and peers.

Here is a selection of graduates from the peninsula who were recognised at the ceremony.

1. Deyna Collins, from Redcastle, who completed the Level 5 in Hair & Beauty Management.

Photo: Supplied

2. Kenneth Chadwick, from Gleneely, received the Award for Academic Excellence in Foundation Degree in Health and Social Care at NWRC’s Higher Education Graduation Ceremony.

Photo: Martin McKeown

3. The Belfast Telegraph Award for Excellence was presented to Jessica Lawrence, from Moville, at NWRC’s Higher Education Graduation Ceremony.

Photo: Supplied

4. The Award for Outstanding Commitment and Achievement to Professional Development in the Early Years Sector was presented to Phyllis Doherty from Buncrana at NWRC’s Higher Education Graduation Ceremony.

Photo: Supplied

InishowenNorth West Regional College
