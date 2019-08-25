900 to attend religious education conference

Over 900 delegates are expected to gather as the Diocese of Derry hosts its inaugural Religious Education Conference in St. Columb’s College this week.

The conference will take tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday, and will include delegates from local schools. Keynote speakers on both days are Professor Francis Campbell, Vice Chancellor of Saint Mary’s University Twickenham, who will speak about ‘The Catholic School in the Current Culture’, and Fr Adrian Porter SJ, Director of the Jesuit Institute of Education, London, who will talk about ‘The Spirituality of the Catholic Educator.’

Fr Adrian Porter.

In the afternoon, there is an opportunity for delegates to attend a variety of workshops centring on faith development for themselves and young people.

As part of the Conference there will be two public sessions beginning each evening at 7.00pm in Saint Columb’s College. Tomorrow, August 28, Fr Adrian Porter, will speak about, ‘Trusting God-Promoting Positive Mental Health in a Catholic School’ and on August 29, Professor Francis Campbell will address the topic, ‘Why Choose a Catholic School?’ Everyone is welcome to attend.

Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown said: “This is a very significant conference. In the face of the many challenges that face schools, families and young people, we want to reflect on the distinctive contribution of Catholic education to the Common Good. Our family of Catholic schools do exceptional work.

“We want to celebrate that - and to support our schools in having faith in the future.”