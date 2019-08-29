Abuse counsellors helping hundreds

Child sexual abuse counsellors in Derry have worked with scores of children and adults in the past twelve months, it’s been revealed.

In 2018/19 alone, specialist practitioners at the NSPCC’s Foyle Service Centre in Derry engaged intensively with 63 children and 23 adults.

They also provided expert advice to other professionals working in the field of child sexual abuse.

The Foyle team, which has been delivering sexual abuse recovery services for 20 years now, is one of three service centres across NI - the others being in Belfast and Craigavon.

Collectively, these teams have worked directly with 500 children and families in the past year.

According to the NSPCC, the specialist base in Foyle provides direct help to many children, young people and families in the area.

The Foyle team delivers its specialist recovery service across the entire Western Health and Social Care Trust area and beyond.

It’s understood that last year alone trained volunteer counsellors at the NSPCC Childline bases in Foyle and Belfast delivered 38,285 sessions to children in Northern Ireland and across Britain.

Catherine Nuttall, head of fundraising with the NSPCC in NI, said it urgently needs more fundraising volunteers.

“This will enable us to be there for local children and young people who need our support at critical and very difficult times in their lives,” she said.

“We would love to hear from anyone who feels they can help in any way. Just a few hours could really make such a difference.”

For further information on how you can fundraise or volunteer for NSPCC NI, email the team at northernirelandappeals@nspcc.org.uk or call 028 9035 1135.